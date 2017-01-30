CSU’s Gian Clavell named Mountain West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

Read this story at CSURams.com

Colorado State senior guard Gian Clavell has been named the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for games ending Jan. 29, the league announced. Clavell is the second Ram to earn the award this season, as senior forward Emmanuel Omogbo earned the award in November.

A key part of two victories for the Rams, Clavell averaged 30.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks for the week. He shot 24-of-42 (57.1 percent) from the field, 6-of-14 (42.9 percent) from the three-point arc and 7-of-8 (87.5 percent) at the charity stripe.

Against San Jose State on Wednesday, Clavell picked up his third double-double of the season with season-high points (24) and rebounds (12) in the victory over the Spartans that gave head coach Larry Eustachy his 100th win at CSU. He was 10-of-19 from the floor and added two assists, one blocked shot and a game-high three steals.

The Puerto Rico native saved his best for Saturday in the showdown at San Diego State, rallying the Rams from a 10-point halftime deficit for their first win at SDSU since 2003. Against the Aztecs, Clavell scored a career-high 37 points, including the game-winning layup with 3.8 seconds to play for the 78-77 CSU victory. Clavell was a solid 14-of-23 from the field for the game, including 4-of-6 from the three-point line. However his second half was one for the ages, as Clavell was 11-of-14 from the floor, scoring the final 12 points for the Rams as part of his 30 points in that 20-minute span. During that final 3:32 stretch, he connected on seven of the eight combined shots he took. He also had eight rebounds and two blocked shots in the game.

Tied for second in the MW with a 6-3 record, the Rams will host their counterpart at 6-3 in Boise State on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for the game online at CSURams.com/tickets, and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN3.