CSU’s offense might look different in 2017, thanks to several recruits

Led by head coach Mike Bobo, the Colorado State University men’s football team will be heading into a brand new stadium next season. If that isn’t exciting enough, they also have several flashy new recruits on offense that could make an immediate impact.

Here’s a look at three recruits from the class of 2017 that you could see making plays next fall:

Marcus McElroy: A running back out of Denver, McElroy was a star a Mullen High School. A 3-star prospect according to Scout.com, the 5’11”, 197-pounder rushed 153 times for 1,175 yards and 16 touchdowns during the 2016 season.

Warren Jackson: A wide receiver out of Mission Hills, Calif. attended Bishop Alemany High School. The 12th ranked wide receiver in the entire state of California according to Scout.com and 24/7 sports, he is a combination of size and speed; standing 6’5″ and weighing 185 pounds.

Justice McCoy: A quarterback from New Orleans, La., McCoy attended Augustine High School. Rated as a 3-star prospect from Scout.com, Rivals, and 24/7 Sports he was a 3-year starter and recorded 5,826 passing yards on 809 attempts with 38 touchdowns. A dual threat, he also rushed 282 times for 976 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Videos courtesy of CSU Rams Athletics/YouTube