CU Board of Regents unanimously approves MacIntyre contract extension

The same week that they issued him a reprimand for his handling of a domestic violence accusation within his program, the University of Colorado Board of Regents unanimously approved a contract extension for head football coach Mike MacIntyre.

In a release, the board announced the terms of MacIntyre’s contract remain the same as they were presented in February “with the exception of added language regarding training and reporting responsibilities.”

Earlier this week, the board issued a letter of reprimand and required MacIntyre to make a $100,000 contribution to domestic violence awareness based on the findings of an investigation into his handling of a domestic violence accusation against one of his assistant coaches.

In January, MacIntyre signed a three-year, $16.25 million contract extension to keep him with the Buffs through the 2021 season. Approval of the extension was put on hold when allegations against former defensive backs coach Joe Tumpkin came to light.

“I appreciate the confidence in me the Board of Regents demonstrated by approving this extension,” MacIntyre said in the release. “I look forward to continuing to contribute to the success of our student-athletes in the classroom and community and on the field.”

MacIntyre led Colorado to its first winning record since 2004 last year, his fourth at the helm. The Buffs claimed their first Pac-12 South title and appeared in a bowl game for the first time since 2007. MacIntyre’s Buffaloes finished the season ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll, having been ranked as high as ninth during the season.

The result of Colorado’s return to football prominence earned MacIntyre numerous coaching accolades. MacIntyre earned the Pac-12 Coach of the Year, Walter Camp Coach of the Year and Home Depot Coach of the Year Awards for 2016.