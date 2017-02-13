CU pushes pause on MacIntyre extension pending review of Tumpkin case

At the beginning of January, the University of Colorado signed football coach Mike MacIntyre to a contract extension worth $16.25 million and run through 2021. The deal was pending approval from CU’s Board of Regents. Once considered a formality, now that approval seems far from certain.

“The university is going to engage in some outside consultation on this situation and so we really need to see that investigation run its course before we take any further action on MacIntyre’s contract,” Regent Jack Kroll told the Boulder Daily Camera on Monday.

The situation in question centers around how the university handled the allegations of abuse levied by an ex-girlfriend against former assistant coach Joe Tumpkin. The investigation comes after a Sports Illustrated article outlined the alleged victim’s side of the story, establishing a previously-unknown timeline as to when MacIntyre and CU knew about the alleged abuse.

The Board of Regents will meet this week, but will not vote on the extension. A timetable has not yet been established as to when that vote may occur.

Please click here to read the Daily Camara’s full story, in which Sarah Kuta gives an in-depth look into the situation, the university’s policies and the Board of Regents’ thinking.