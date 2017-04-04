CU skiers Hyncicova, Ketterer Named RMISA Athletes of the Year

The University of Colorado has a proud tradition when it comes to skiing. This season, David Ketterer and Petra Hyncicova added multiple individual championships in their disciplines. Now, they have been further recognized for what they were able to accomplish.

According to a press release decimated on Tuesday, Ketterer and Hyncicova have been selected as the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association (RMISA) Athletes of the Year. Hyncicova won for women’s Nordic. Ketterer won for men’s alpine.

Hyncicova won titles in both the 15K freestyle and 5K classic races, becoming the fourth Lady Buff to sweep the cross country races at the NCAA Championships. A five-time All-American, the junior had five wins and seven podium finishes this season.

Ketterer won the men’s slalom and giant slalom races at the NCAA Championships, becoming the third Buff to win both. A freshman, he won seven total races to match CU’s alpine record for wins in a season, finishing on the podium nine times.

With Hyncicova and Ketterer sweeping their NCAA individual titles this season, it marked the second time in NCAA history two discipline sweeps were pulled off by the same school in the same season. CU also had the other in 2008.

Colorado holds the all-time record with 94 individual NCAA titles.