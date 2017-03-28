CU’s Tad Boyle to coach NABC All-Stars West team at Final Four

Even after a disappointing finish in both the Pac-12 and NIT tournaments, the season isn’t quite over for University of Colorado men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle. On Tuesday, he was named the coach of the National Association of Basketball Coaches West squad for the 2017 Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game.

The rosters for the contest are comprised of the nation’s outstanding seniors in NCAA Division I. Some standouts from Boyle’s team are: Bryce Alford (UCLA), Sterling Brown (SMU), Deonte Burton (Iowa State) and Derek Willis (Kentucky). The East team will be coached by Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner.

The game will be played on Reese’s Final Four Friday. Tip-off is set for 4:35pm. MT at the University of Phoenix Stadium. It will be televised live on the CBS Sports Network.

This summer, Boyle will serve as an assistant coach for the 2017 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team.