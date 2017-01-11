Darian Hagan has high praise for former CU teammate Vance Joseph

Featured Image Credit: CUBuffs.com

Darian Hagan has a great job; make no mistake. As running backs coach at the University of Colorado, Hagan gets to shape the future of the program that made him a household name in Colorado in the late 1980s and early ’90s. But Hagan also knows that bigger opportunities might await him, and he’s keeping his ears open.

Hagan joined Gil Whiteley and Doug Ottewill on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 on Wednesday morning to share his insight and knowledge on the presumed favorite to land the job as head coach of the Denver Broncos, Vance Joseph. In fact, as Hagan was speaking to Mile High Sports, Joseph was at Broncos headquarters and reportedly in negotiations with the Broncos for the position.

Hagan, who played with Joseph on the Buffaloes in 1990 and ’91, said that even as a college player “everything [Joseph] did was calculated.” It’s that mentality that has him on the cusp of becoming the first-ever University of Colorado player to rise to the ranks of NFL head coach. Hagan actually thought Joseph would find himself a college head coaching job, but isn’t surprised he’s ascended in the NFL because of his outstanding leadership skills and strong personality.

The two have not been in contact throughout the season, according to Hagan – “[Joseph] hunkers down during the season” – but Hagan will keep his phone close at hand on the off chance that Joseph is looking for help on his staff, if and when he gets the job.

“My resume is up to date,” Hagan laughed when Whiteley asked if he’d consider a position under Joseph, “but I do have the job I want. I want to be at the University of Colorado. I love the University of Colorado. I love the state. But I can tell you this: If the Broncos came calling me and offered me a job with the right amount of money, I wouldn’t turn it down.”

The Buffs had a Cinderella season in 2016, ending with a No. 17 ranking in the final AP Poll, accomplished largely in part due to the outstanding play of running back Phillip Lindsay under Hagan’s tutelage. However, the opportunity to coach in the NFL, if it came calling, sounds like it would be too great to pass up.

Reports are that Joseph will have the job by the end of the day Wednesday. By Hagan’s account, the Broncos will be in good hands. Meanwhile, Hagan will keep his phone handy but won’t bat an eye if he stays at a place he loves, CU.

Catch Gil Whiteley every weekday from 11a-12p on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 or stream live any time for the best local coverage of Colorado sports from Denver’s biggest sports talk lineup.