With deadline approaching, Faried says the writing’s on the wall

The Denver Nuggets, along with many NBA teams, are always open to bolster their roster before the trade deadline. With that being said, power forward Kenneth Faried may have hinted at a Nugget potentially leaving.

Faried took to his Instagram account Wednesday morning, with the message being the Nuggets have to make sacrifices to reach their goals.

The writing is on the wall we making sacrifices to reach one goal! #SELFLESS #NuggetsNation A post shared by Kenneth Faried (@kennethfaried35) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:48am PST

Is the Nuggets’ forward implying the team is trading away a player? There are far too many rumors when the trade deadline looms, but it isn’t out of the question. That being said, Faried could just be trying to convey he is fully buying into the team.

The Nuggets are in the playoffs as of now, but with the 11th seed Pelicans now having one of the best frontcourts in recent NBA history with the addition of Demarcus Cousins, Western Conference teams now feel the pressure to strengthen their rosters.