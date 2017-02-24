Defense will again be key to the Colorado Rapids in 2017

The Colorado Rapids shut out the New York City FC 1-0 on Wednesday to advance to the Desert Diamond Cup final against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday at 6 pm. A stingy defense kept NYCFC off the score sheet and a beautiful volley by Sam Cronin in the 44th minute sealed the deal. The Rapids did not lose a game in group play, finishing 2-0-1 in the preseason exhibition tournament, and a lot of that has to do with the defense.



The Rapids defense was stellar in 2016, by far the best in the MLS. They were only team in the entire league to allow less than one goal per game, only allowing 11 goals the first 16 contests. What will be interesting to see is what formation he uses in the Desert Diamond Cup final against Houston, and that will probably be your starting back line for the start of the season.



The leader of the defense is Axel Sjoberg. He has emerged as the force to be dealt with and seems to direct everyone in the right place. It seemed as though the Rapids were in trouble of losing a key piece this offseason. According to MLS Transfers, Sjoberg had been gaining interest from Ostersunds FK and Djurgardens (his youth club), both Swedish soccer clubs. Luckily, that transfer did not happen and the Rapids will have their commander in the back for this season.



Sure Sjoberg is the leader in the back, but his supporting cast has a lot to do with the Rapids’ success on the defensive end. Jared Watts will probably get the call to start the season along side Sjoberg. Watts fits in well with Sjoberg, attacking the ball while Sjoberg fills the spaces behind him in case anything gets past. Eric Miller is great on the right side, although that was often where teams tried to penetrate last year. The one issue I see is if the opposing team has a speedy player on the left side, Miller has issues keeping up with them along the sideline.



Marc Burch and Mekeil “Splash” Williams are fighting right now to see who will get that starting role on the left side. At the end of the season last year, it was Burch who got most of the calls; but Mekeil is just as good. and can be a dangerous offensive weapon on the left side. Bobby Burling, Dennis Castillo and homegrown rookie Kortne Ford add depth to this defense and will provide stability coming off the bench.



When asked by MLSSoccer.com if he would rely on his defense in 2017, Mastroeni acknowledged that the success of the 2016 season came at the hands of the defense, but insisted that the Rapids are focusing on improving the attack as well.



The Rapids have a lot to be excited about, and a lot of questions will be answered soon. The Colorado Rapids play host to the New England Revolution on March 4th at Dicks Sporting Goods Park to open the regular season.