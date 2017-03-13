Denver Broncos add linebacker Kasim Edebali on one-year deal

The Denver Broncos have made yet another move to fortify their defense. On Monday, the team announced that they had signed linebacker Kasim Edebali to a one-year contract.

After making the team as an undrafted free agent, Edebali has played in every game over the least three seasons for the New Orleans Saints. The franchise elected not to tender a qualifying offer to the restricted free agent.

In 2016, Edebali had 11 tackles, one sack and on pass defensed. In his career, the 27-year-old has mustered eight sacks, including a career-high five in 2015.

For the Broncos, Edebali figures to provide depth at linebacker. He will also likely be counted on as a key special teamer.