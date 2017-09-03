Denver Broncos announce 9 practice squad signings

Less than 24 hours after releasing or waiving 34 players and designating three to reserve lists, the Denver Broncos have named nine players to their practice squad for the 2017 season.

All nine players participated in the team’s training camp; five are rookies.

Center Dillon Day is the only player on the 2017 practice squad retuning from last year’s squad.

Player Pos. College Exp. Dillon Day C Mississippi State 1 Jerrol Garcia-Williams LB Hawaii R Tyrique Jarrett DT Pittsburgh R Deiontrez Mount LB Louisville 3 Marcus Rios CB UCLA R Hunter Sharp WR Utah State 1 Dymonte Thomas DB Michigan R Austin Traylor TE Wisconsin 1 Elijah Wilkinson T Massachusetts R

Effective 2016, the team may carry up to 10 players on their practice squad, provided they meet the following criteria:

They have not served more than two seasons on a practice squad

They do not have an accrued season of NFL experience

Free agent players were on the 46-player active list for fewer than nine games during their accrued season(s)

maximum of four free agent players per team who have earned no more than two accrued seasons, with those four players to have no limitation as to the number of games on the 46~player active list in either of those seasons

One spot on the Broncos’ practice squad remains available.