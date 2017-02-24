Denver Broncos awarded league-high four compensatory draft picks

The Denver Broncos saw a lot of talent walk out of the door in free agency after their Super Bowl 50 win last year. Now, they are being compensated for what they lost.

On Friday, the NFL announced the 32 compensatory picks that were awarded for the 2017 NFL Draft. The Broncos, along with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, were awarded a league-high four selections.

The Broncos were awarded picks in the third round (101st overall), fifth round (179th overall), and two in the seventh round (254th and 255th overall).

Compensatory selections are determined by a formula that incorporates the net gains and losses from the previous year’s unrestricted free-agent signing period. The formula accounts for the value of the contracts, playing time and postseason honors. This year, for the first time, those picks can be traded.

The Broncos lost seven players in free agency last year, including Malik Jackson (Jacksonville Jaguars), Brock Osweiler (Houston Texans), Evan Mathis (Arizona Cardinals) and Danny Trevathan (Chicago Bears). The Broncos signed three unrestricted free agents: Jared Crick, Russell Okung and Donald Stephenson.

With the four compensatory selections, the Broncos will 10 picks in the 2017 NFL Draft. They traded their original fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for A.J. Derby.