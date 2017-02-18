Denver Broncos bringing in defensive tackle Earl Mitchell for a visit

When Gary Kubiak came in, he brought a lot of familiar faces with him (we all know how that worked out). It appears as if Vance Joseph might be looking to follow the same formula.

Cut by the Miami Dolphins, defensive tackle Earl Mitchell will be heading to Dove Valley for a visit with the Denver Broncos.

DT Earl Mitchell has visits lined up w/ Seahawks, Niners, Falcons + Broncos starting next week, source says. Lots of interest after Mia cut. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 18, 2017

Mitchell played under Joseph last season, when he was the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator. The two were also with the Houston Texans for three seasons together, when Joseph was a defensive backs coach.

Limited to nine games last season, Mitchell registered 18 tackles. The 29-year-old is considered to be quick for his size (6’3″, 310 pounds) and is known to be better against the run than the past.