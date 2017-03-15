Denver Broncos’ Casey Kreiter reveals baby’s gender in a snap

The Denver Broncos’ family is about a little bigger. Long snapper Casey Kreiter and his wife Meghan are expecting their first child. The snapper announced the gender of the baby pretty creatively via Twitter.

@megjnnk and I are excited to announce baby K #1 is a boy! #gendersnapshot pic.twitter.com/i1KKPy9YZI — Casey Kreiter (@caseykreiter) March 13, 2017

The video only took two tries, which bested his wife’s prediction of 6.5 attempts. Regardless, the blue balloon was popped, signaling that the newest member of the Kreiter family is a boy.

Kreiter’s entrance onto the National Football League stage was not a conventional one. The long snapper from the University of Iowa was invited to the Dallas Cowboys training camp, but failed to make the team. As a result, Kreiter returned to Iowa City to teach high school and middle school.

Prior to him becoming a full time teacher, the Broncos gave him an opportunity to compete at their training camp, in which he earned a roster spot.

Since that time, Kreiter started in 10 games, and made one tackle, before he was injured. He remained on the roster for three weeks until he was moved to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.