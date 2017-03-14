Denver Broncos cook up a Pi Day post of their own

Not to be outdone after the Colorado Rockies epic photo, the Denver Broncos got into the Pi Day fun on Tuesday, posting a little something of their own.

It's #PiDay, so we wanted to say Pi. Because … Pi not? pic.twitter.com/PCnIwjP85L — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 14, 2017

Now, the Broncos were pretty heavy-handed in the use of the word Pi. Still, it is a very respectable effort.

The Broncos took it to 18 digits, compared to the Rockies 30. That being said, the Broncos also did not alter the photos, so they get points for that. They also encompassed many different eras of players in their post. If you’re a history buff, that would probably give the football franchise the edge.