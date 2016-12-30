Five reasons to actually watch the Broncos-Raiders game

The Denver Broncos have been eliminated from the NFL playoffs for the first time in six seasons.

The last time we didn’t have postseason football in Denver was back in 2010. The Broncos had limped to a 4-12 finish during a season in which head coach Josh McDaniels was fired, Kyle Orton was benched for Tim Tebow and the Denver defense allowed nearly 30 points per game.

Things aren’t nearly as dire in 2016.

The Broncos are currently 8-7, and while it has been frustrating for Broncos fans, this team has the components to get back on track. Yet, it might be tough for even the most loyal of Broncos fans to tune into their final regular season game on Sunday.

The hated Oakland Raiders are 12-3 and come to town looking to lock up the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff race. The Broncos have nothing to gain, and the Raiders need a win to ensure that they get a home game in the playoffs.

So, is there any reason to even tune into this game on Sunday?

Well we can think of a few, actually.

1. It is our last chance to see Broncos football for about seven months

Yes, this game against the Raiders amounts to being a meaningless exhibition for the Broncos. But just wait until the dog days of summer, when we will be wishing for a meaningless exhibition of any kind. And while this season didn’t go the way we had hoped, this is still a game against an AFC West Division opponent. The NFL season is nearly gone.

Enjoy it while you can.

2. Which Bronco players will pack it in for the summer?

After playing for the ultimate prize just one year ago, this team is no doubt disappointed to be playing a final game without any implications. And while there is nothing to be gained from a victory, I would like to see which members of the team are ready to be done with the season. It won’t be hard to see which players are already booking their vacations, and reserving their tee times. The Raiders are going to come to Denver needing a win. Will this team roll over, and let them have it?

3. And which players are still fighting?

We have seen as the season has progressed down the final stretch, that some of the players on this roster are still competing on every down: Aqib Talib, Emmanuel Sanders, Darian Stewart and Chris Harris have been battling whenever they take the field.

They are veterans that know what it takes to win at the highest level.

I want to see which of the younger players leave everything they have on the field at Mile High on Sunday.

Those are the players that we are going to want on this roster in the coming seasons.

4. This team could look significantly different next season

We know that executive vice president of football operations and general manager John Elway has never been afraid of shaking things up.

Whether it’s recruiting Peyton Manning to Denver, taking a surprise draft pick or letting a free agent walk that he doesn’t feel is going to help, Elway will do it.

DeMarcus Ware, Vance Walker, Sylvester Williams, Kayvon Webster, Jordan Norwood and Justin Forsett are all set to be unrestricted free agents after the season.

Will any of them be back?

And if not, who will take their place?

5. We can still spoil things for the hated Raiders

It has happened before.

Back in 1995, the Broncos had already been eliminated from playoff contention. But they went to Oakland, where the Raiders could clinch a spot in the postseason with a victory.

With nothing to gain, John Elway threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns, and kicker Jason Elam clinched the win with a late field goal.

The Broncos refused to lay down and decided instead to ruin the Raiders’ season.

And while a victory on Sunday for Denver, won’t bump Oakland out of the postseason, it could force them to go on the road in the Wild Card round.

Finishing the season with a win over your bitter rival would make everyone feel a little better.

What better way to bring in the new year?