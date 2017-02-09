Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus skates with the DU Pioneers

Now, everybody has heard of icing the kicker, but this takes it to another level.

Ahead of their matchup with in-state rival Colorado College on Friday, the University of Denver invited a group of local media and celebrities onto the ice at Magness Arena on Thursday, where they were able to play some puck and hobnob with current Pioneers. Included in the group was Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus.

No word if McManus is serious about becoming the next great dual-sport athlete. Kicking footballs has been going pretty well for him. Last season, the 25-year-old went 29/34 on field goals and 32/33 on extra points.