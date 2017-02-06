Denver Broncos rank seventh in Super Bowl LII odds, third in AFC

So you’re saying there’s a chance.

The confetti may have just finished falling, but for fans of the Denver Broncos, it is certainly not to soon to begin looking at the odds for Super Bowl LII.

According to the odds provided by Westgate Las Vegas Super Book, the newly-minted Super Bowl champion New England Patriots come in first at 5-1. They are followed by the Dallas Cowboys, who are at 8-1. The Broncos come in seventh at 16-1.

At seventh, the Broncos boast the third best odds in the AFC, trailing the aforementioned Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-1). Not bad, considering that they will enter the season with a new coaching staff and a quarterback controversy.