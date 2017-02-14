Denver Broncos reportedly interested in retaining Kayvon Webster

A special teams captain last season, Kayvon Webster played a big role in the third phase for the Denver Broncos. Now, it appears that the team would like to see that relationship continue.

According to 9News, the Broncos have reached out to Webster’s representatives in an attempt to re-sign the cornerback.

A gunner on special teams, Webster is believed to want a bigger role on defense going forward. Last season, he only averaged 4.5 defensive plays a game. The 26-year-old would also likely be in line for a raise from the $2.745 million he made last year.

A third-round selection (90th overall) by the Broncos in the 2013 NFL Draft, Webster has played four seasons for the Broncos. In 2016, he had eight tackles and one pass defensed, both of which were career lows.