Denver Broncos request permission to interview Kyle Shanahan

Well, that didn’t take long.

Mere hours after Gary Kubiak announced that he was stepping down as head coach, multiple reports surfaced on Monday that the Denver Broncos have requested permission from the Atlanta Falcons to interview Kyle Shanahan for the vacancy.

Shanahan has spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Falcons, and has been instrumental in their offensive resurgence in the current campaign. He also has experience as an offensive coordinator under both Kubiak and his father Mike Shanahan.

Mike Shanahan was head coach when Denver captured their first two Super Bowl titles. The quarterback on those teams? Current Broncos general manager John Elway. Could another Elway/Shanahan connection bring similar success? Definitely a question worth pondering for Broncos brass.