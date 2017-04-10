Denver Broncos set preseason schedule (for the most part)

On Monday, the NFL announced the preseason schedule. Now, Broncos Country knows who the Denver Broncos will face and when(ish).

The Broncos’ opponents will be the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals. They will open their slate in Chicago for the second straight year. Their first preseason game has come on the road in 20 of the last 21 seasons.

Here is the info for all of their games, including a range in which each game will be played.

Date Opponent Preseason Series Info Aug. 10-13 at Chicago 10th all-time preseason game vs. Bears; Broncos lead series 6-3 Aug. 17-20 at San Francisco 39th all-time preseason game vs. 49ers; Broncos lead series 21-17 Aug. 24-27 vs. Green Bay 10th all-time preseason game vs. Packers; Broncos lead series 6-3 Aug. 31 (Thu.) vs. Arizona 26th all-time preseason game vs. Cardinals; Broncos lead series 16-9

All four preseason games will be televised locally by 9NEWS/KTVD-Channel 20.

Table courtesy of the Denver Broncos.