The Denver Broncos show some puppy love on social media

Thursday, March 23 is National Puppy Day. It provides a chance for people to show some love towards their canine companions (as if you even needed an excuse to do that). As such, social media platforms have been flooded with images for an array of dogs, from furballs to ferocious beasts.

The Denver Broncos participated in the celebration, posting a doctored GIF of their own.

When the squad finds out you got a puppy …#NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/QexNrdVECX — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 23, 2017

If people’s contributions to National Puppy Day judged like a pageant, the Broncos probably wouldn’t score a 10 for their doctored effort, but it’s definitely a K-9.