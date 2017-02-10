Denver Broncos staff reminiscent of their 1995 quarterback room

During the 1995 NFL preseason, current Denver Broncos general manager John Elway, offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave were all members of the Denver Broncos. Now, for the 2017 season, all of the former quarterbacks are back in the Mile High City, hoping to help newly-named head coach Vance Joseph lead the Broncos back to the playoffs.

Feeling nostalgic on #ThrowbackThursday, Broncos Senior Manager of Media Relations Erich Schubert shared a picture of McCoy and Elway watching Musgrave during a preseason game from their playing days.

From '95 preseason game vs. SF: Offensive Coord. Mike McCoy (left) and @johnelway watch QB Coach Bill Musgrave lead a #Broncos drive. pic.twitter.com/r8idi5H0W0 — Erich Schubert (@schube13) February 9, 2017

Although these three coaches were teammates during the preseason of ’95, things changed once the regular season rolled around. McCoy was cut for the team, later joining the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad. Musgrave went on to play in four games, throwing for 93 yards. While starting quarterback John Elway posted 3,970 yards and 26 touchdowns for an impressive season.

McCoy was head coach of the San Diego Chargers from 2013 to 2016, where he helped Philip Rivers to some of his best statistical seasons, including in 2013, when he posted a quarterback rating of 105.5 and a career-best yardage total of 4,792 in 2015. On the other hand, Musgrave helped develop rising talent Derek Carr to his highest completion percentage in 2016 at 63.8.

Photo courtesy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.