Denver Broncos are still searching for the solution at left tackle

The Denver Broncos entered the offseason with several holes to fill. Perhaps none was bigger than the one found at the left tackle spot. As of now, they still have yet to solve that issue, but general manager John Elway says they will.

“We’ll have a solution. It’s not fixed yet. It doesn’t have to be fixed yet,” Elway said on Monday. “We’re aware of that problem, and we’ll continue to work on it, so we’ll do the best thing big-picture-wise for the Broncos.”

The Broncos did sign tackle Menelik Watson, but he figures to work on the right side. The team also restructured Donald Stephenson‘s contact. Still, many are looking for more. Whether it be in free agency, a player that has yet to be released, the NFL Draft or a trade, there are several ways in which they can address the problem.

“There’s always options,” Elway said, “and I think that some are better than others, obviously. It’s kind of funny how as soon as one option becomes available, [people believe] that’s the fix. We still have many months in front of us to do the best we can to fill that, and that’s what we’ll do.”