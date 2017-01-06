Denver defense gets its due, as Miller, Harris and Talib all named to All-Pro team

The verdict is in. On Friday, The Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro Team was announced. Found amongst the clutter of names was three members of the Denver Broncos’ vaunted defense. Von Miller, Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib all earned first-team honors.

For the second year in a row, linebacker Von Miller was named to the first-team squad. On the heels of signing a gargantuan contract in the offseason, the 27-year-old pass rusher more than earned his paychecks, finishing second in the league with 13.5 sacks, while setting a new career high with 78 tackles.

Harris got his first nod on the first-team, though it did not come at the cornerback position. Instead, he was named an All-Pro in the newly-created defensive back category. Pro Football Focus ranked the 270year-old as the best cornerback in the NFL last season, with a 92.9 rating.

Unlike his counterpart, Talib did get the selection at cornerback. The elder statesman of the “No Fly Zone,” the 30-year-old is also a first-time All-Pro. He had three interceptions and one pick-6 last season, giving him 10 and five, respectively, since joining the Broncos.

With three Broncos taking home the hardware, the Broncos had the most on the defensive side of the ball. The Dallas Cowboys had the most overall selections, with five.