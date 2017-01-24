Denver Nuggets to add forward Johnny O’Bryant, filling out roster

According to Christopher Dempsey of the Denver Post, the Nuggets plan to waive guard Mo Williams, using the roster spot to sign forward Johnny O’Bryant to a 10-day contract.

O’Bryant, 23, was a second-round pick in the 2014 draft (36th overall) and played the past two seasons with the Bucks. The 6-foot-9 forward from LSU averaged 3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 100 NBA games, including 19 starts.

O’Bryant has been having himself a good month, as he just earned the NBA Development League Player of the Week honors. Marking the first time a Northern Arizona Suns player, has been designated as such in team history. He is currently averaging 18.4 points and 8.6 rebounds a game on 46% shooting for the Northern Arizona Suns.

Picking up O’ Bryant it does put an end to Alonzo Gee‘s time in a Nuggets uniform, at least for the foreseeable future.

While many believe the acquisition of O’Bryant points to the possible trade of big man Jusuf Nurkic, it could just be insurance for Darrell Arthur, who has been banged up all year. It adds a big man that could go and give solid minutes to give the other bigs a bit of relief, and allow Wilson Chandler and Kenneth Faried to spend less time playing out of position.

O’Bryant will be the 13th D-League call up this season.