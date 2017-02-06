Denver Nuggets ink Johnny O’Bryant to second 10-day contract

Apparently, Johnny O’Bryant impressed enough on his first 10-day contract that the Denver Nuggets are bringing him back. On Monday, the team announced that they had inked the forward to a second 10-day deal.

The Nuggets signed O’Bryant to his first 10-day contract on Jan. 26. Since that point, he has seen action in two contests, averaging 3.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game.

The 23-year-old O’Bryant was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round (36th overall) in the 2014 NBA Draft. After seeing time with the Bucks over the next two seasons, he was waived last summer. He spent the preseason with the Washington Wizards, but was released prior to the start of the campaign.

