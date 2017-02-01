Denver Nuggets reportedly showing interest in Norris Cole

The Denver Nuggets are reportedly showing interest in two-time NBA Champion Norris Cole.

Free agent G Norris Cole has drawn interest from #Nuggets, #Nets, #Jazz and #Cavs, league source tells AmicoHoops. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) January 31, 2017

Cole, 28, last played in the league last season for the New Orleans Pelicans. After failing to sign with a team ahead of the 2016-17 season, Cole took his talents to China becoming a member of the Shandong Golden Stars, averaging just under 20 points per game in his brief stint overseas.

Now a free agent, the Nuggets, as well as a handful of other teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, and Utah Jazz, have all expressed interest in Cole’s services.

As it stands, Jameer Nelson is the Nuggets only true backup point guard to Emmanuel Mudiay, and with Nelson’s future in Denver uncertain, the Nuggets may be looking to established a seasoned vet to add to their roster.

With that said, Denver is loaded at the guard positions with Will Barton, Gary Harris, Jamal Murray and Malik Beasley all soaking up minutes at guard in addition to Nelson and Mudiay.

Cole averaged 7.1 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per contest during his six-year stint in the NBA with the Pelicans and the Miami Heat.