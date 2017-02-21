Denver Nuggets send rookie Malik Beasley back to the NBADL

Hopefully, Malik Beasley gets frequent flyer miles, because he has been up and down from the NBA Development League a lot this season.

On Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets sent Beasley to the Sioux Falls Skyforce for the third time this season.

We've assigned Malik Beasley to the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Full Release | https://t.co/C4r8ywSMER#Nuggets pic.twitter.com/L2DgrguvWi — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 21, 2017

Selected by the Nuggets in the first round (19th overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft, Beasley has had trouble carving out a role in Denver. The 20-year-old rookie has averaged 2.7 points and 4.9 minutes in the 18 games he has played for the Nuggets. He has averaged 18.5 points and five rebounds in 27.9 minutes per night through his four games with the Skyforce