Denver Nuggets waive veteran forward Alonzo Gee

The Denver Nuggets have waived forward Alonzo Gee, the team announced Friday afternoon.

This was Gee’s second stint with the Nuggets as he was signed Nov. 18th.

With so many bodies in front of him, Gee hasn’t been suiting up with the Nuggets but did play 4 minutes in the Nuggets most recent game Jan. 5 vs. San Antonio Spurs. Gee appeared in 13 games this season. His season averages are .8 points, 1.1 rebounds and .5 assist per game.

Gee signed with Denver on Nov. 16, 2016, appearing in 13 games and averaging 0.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.9 minutes. A seven-year NBA veteran, the 6-6 forward has appeared in 417 career games for the Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trailblazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Denver, averaging 6.6 points.

The Nuggets now have one open roster spot.