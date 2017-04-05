Denver Outlaws kick off season this weekend with 2017 training camp

The University of Denver and the Colorado Mammoth are in the midst of their respective seasons, while the Denver Outlaws are just getting started. The Colorado Major League Lacrosse team is set to have their 2017 training camp on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center.

The weekend camp will host 40 players, who are competing for the 25-man-roster, which will be established by April 17. Once the roster is finalized, they will take their team photo and record season promos.

Although the Outlaws are set to kick off their season on the road against the Charlotte Hounds on Saturday, April 22, they will host the Hounds in the Mile High City for their respective home opener on Sunday, May 7. Before the start of the game, the Outlaws will unveil their 2016 championship banner at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

All tickets for the 2017 season can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com

Images courtesy of Denver Outlaws/Twitter.