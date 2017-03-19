Denver Pioneers awarded top overall seed in NCAA Tournament

Though it might not get the same fanfare as it’s basketball counterpart, the NCAA Tournament is a big deal in hockey as well. As expected, the University of Denver is going dancing on ice.

On Sunday, the Denver Pioneers were named the No. 1 overall seed, as the bracket for the tournament was announced. They will be in the Midwest Region, and will face Michigan Tech in Cincinnati in their opening game on Saturday.

The Pioneers suffered a disappointing loss in the National Collegiate Hockey Tournament. Heavily favored, they fell to North Dakota in the semifinals by the score of 1-0. Winning the consolation game 3-1 over Western Michigan despite sitting many of their regulars, they ended up finishing third.

Despite that disappointment in the NCHC Tournament, DU’s strong showing during the regular season was rewarded by those who created the bracket. Boasting a record of 26-4-6, they will face the easiest path to the Frozen Four of any club.

Winning the Atlantic Hockey Conference tournament, Air Force also punched their ticket to the dance. They well head to Providence, RI. as part of the East Region. The Falcons will face Western Michigan in the opening round.

The Frozen Four will be held in Chicago April 6-8. You can view the full bracket and schedule here.