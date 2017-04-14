Denver Pioneers face off against St. John’s in meaningful Big East match

The Denver Pioneers men’s lacrosse team is headed to sea level this weekend to face off against Big East Division rival St. John’s. Coming off of a 16-11 win over Villanova, the Pios look to continue their undefeated conference play (2-0).

Although the match with the Red Storm has significant importance to the geographical makeup of the division, it also holds meaning for Denver’s head coach Bill Tierney. The contest in New York City will mark the 500th career game for Tierney, who is in the midst of his 33rd season. If DU can bring home the victory, Tierney will improve to 377-123 all-time.

Despite the potential accolade for Tierney’s resume, the team will look to handle St. John’s like any other match.

Denver is currently on a three-game win streak, with faceoff specialist Trevor Baptiste is coming off of arguably his best showing this season. The New Jersey native won 25-31 face offs as well as netting his first career hat trick.

The game is set to take place on Saturday, April 15 at 11:00 a.m. MT in Queens, N.Y., where Denver will look to improve their all-time Big East record to 19-0.