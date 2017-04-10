Denver Pioneers plan free national championship celebration for Tuesday

What is one to do when their school wins the NCAA national hockey championship? Celebrate, of course, and that’s exactly what the University of Denver has in mind.

DU will celebrate the school’s eighth hockey national championship on Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. MT at Magness Arena. It’s the program’s first championship since the 2005 season that featured Paul Stastny as the star. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the celebration.

The event will feature players and coaches who won additional hardware on top of the national championship trophy. Head coach Jim Montgomery, winner of the Spencer Penrose Award as Coach of the Year, will address the crowd, and Will Butcher, winner of the Hobey Baker award as Player of the Year, and his teammates will bring the national championship trophy back to Denver.

The goalie of the year will also be present. Mike Richter award winner Tanner Jaillet will return to Denver for the celebration after allowing only two goals in the national championship game.

The event will also include a video recapping the Pioneers run to the championship.

The celebration is free and is open for students, parents and anyone in the Denver community who wishes to participate.