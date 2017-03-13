Despite chatter from the outside, Broncos brass has not met to discuss Romo

There has been a copious amount of chatter connecting the the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Broncos general manager John Elway however, has not been privy those conversations. On Monday, he was asked about the QB by a reporter. The following exchange ensued.

Reporter: "Lot of talk on Tony Romo …"

Elway: "Really?!"

Reporter: "Yes."

Elway: "Among whom? You?"

Reporter. "Yes. Twitter."

Elway: "Oh." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 13, 2017

According to Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, the team has yet to have a single meeting about Romo. That being said, they aren’t necessarily ruling it out either.

Elway on pursuing upgrades at QB including Romo says "we never say never" & will stay open to everything. Also adds Romo is still w/Cowboys — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) March 13, 2017

Both Elway and Joseph did however, stress that they are comfortable with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, which has been the company line all offseason. Still, until Romo ends up on a roster other than that of the Cowboys, don’t expect the chatter to die down.