Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to host USMNT match against Trinidad & Tobago

The upcoming matches for the United States men’s national soccer team are pivotal. Having qualified for seven straight World Cups, expectations are a mile high. The altitude of their next match will now match those expectations.

On Monday, in conjunction with U.S. Soccer, the Colorado Rapids announced that Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo. will host the USMNT’s World Cup Qualifier against Trinidad & Tobago on June 8.

“We are honored to once again welcome the U.S. Men’s National Team and host a crucial World Cup qualifier at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park,” Rapids President Tim Hinchey said in a statement. “The energy in our fortress and the support from the Colorado faithful will be a huge advantage for the USMNT as they continue their quest to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.”

This will mark the third consecutive qualifying cycle in which the USMNT has played in Colorado. Overall, the United States is 4-1-0 Colorado since 1991.

The USMNT will need that level of success in the Centennial State to continue in June. Currently, they sit in fourth place in their group through four matches. Three days later, they are scheduled to face Mexico in Mexico City.

For those who attend the contest, it will likely feature a familiar face. The USMNT roster features Rapids goaltender Tim Howard.

Tickets for the match will go on sale to the public on April 14 at 10 a.m. MT via www.ussoccer.com.