DJ keeps the hits coming as Rockies put another 10 on Giants

The Colorado Rockies scored 10 runs against the San Francisco Giants for the second consecutive night, and for the second consecutive night Rockies fans were holding their breath until the end. The Rockies held on to claim a 10-8 victory Friday night, moving to 8-1 against San Francisco on the season and guaranteeing at least a split of the four-game series at Coors Field.

One night after the bullpen blew a 9-1 lead and the Rockies had to win it in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Giants again were threatening to tie things up late. San Francisco scored their second run of Rockies closer Greg Holland in as many nights and had the tying run on base with one out before Holland buckled down and retired the final two hitters he faced to earn his MLB-leading 24th save. The usually reliable Chris Rusin allowed two runs on three hits in his one inning of relief to create the save situation for Holland. Rookie Antonio Senzatela (9-2, 4.10) gave up five runs over six innings, including a two-run home run by Giants starter Jeff Samardzija (2-9, 4.81) in the fifth. Senzatela earned his ninth win of the year, tying him for the NL lead with Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers.

DJ LeMahieu became the first Rockies player since Carlos Gonzalez in 2010 to post back-to-back four-hit games. He opened the scoring in the third with an RBI double, then added another RBI with a single as part of a five-run fifth inning. LeMahieu also walked and scored twice. In the last two games he has raised his season batting average 20 points. Ian Desmond hit his first Coors Field home run as a member of the Rockies, a three-run shot in the fifth. He also had an RBI in the three-run seventh inning. Carlos Gonzalez broke an 0-for-27 streak with a bloop single in the seventh; he would come around to score on a fielding error by Hunter Pence following a Raimel Tapia base hit. Trevor Story had a pinch-hit solo home run and Alexi Amarista had an RBI double.

The Rockies remain one game ahead of the Diamondbacks and Dodgers, who both won Friday night, in the NL West. The National League has just five teams above .500 this season, and three reside in the West. Colorado will try and improve on it’s NL-best 44-26 record in an afternoon affair with San Francisco on Saturday. Kyle Freeland (7-4 , 3.57) will face Matt Cain (3-5 , 5.22). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. MDT.