DJ LeMahieu heating up, matching franchise marks

It’s been a big couple of days for the 2016 National League batting champion. In two games against the San Francisco Giants, DJ LeMahieu has not only raised his batting average a full 20 points to .299, he also matched a Rockies record.

LeMahieu became the first member of the Rockies to record consecutive 4-plus hit games since Carlos Gonzalez did so back in the 2010 season, according to Rockies PR.

DJ LeMahieu is the first Rockies player to record consecutive 4+ hit games since Carlos González, July 30-31, 2010. — Rockies PR (@RockiesPR) June 17, 2017

He had eight hits, four RBIs and five runs scored in those games.

LeMahieu has been on an offensive tirade of late, owning a batting average of .381 in the last 14 games with 24 hits and 15 RBIs.

The Rockies rank second in the National League in runs, hits and RBIs, and LeMahieu has played a large part in the team’s offensive success so far this season.

There is still plenty of baseball left to play in the 2017 season, meaning there is time for LeMahieu to advance his successful ways at the plate for Colorado, and continue to be an anchor of their stellar offense.