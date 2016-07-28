DMac’s Broncos Training Camp Blog: So many questions

Yesterday, at the media lunch, I asked Gary Kubiak if he believed Aqib Talib shot himself. Kubiak said, “Well, something happened.” I guess that’s true.

I probably should’ve asked John Elway that question, but I thought of it too late and John was off the podium – or the table with microphones next to the free BBQ. The question got a couple of laughs and a few eye rolls. Somebody told me later, “That was such a DMac question.” I suppose they were right.

I’ve had 17 years of being at Broncos training camp. This is my ninth training camp with The Fan. I’m not sure I haven’t heard every single boring question there is. I start to zone out to be honest with you. Let’s face it, what are the really interesting questions this season with the Broncos? Let’s go through a few.

1) Everything about the Aqib Talib shooting is interesting. How did it happen? Where did it happen? Was he too drunk or too high to remember things? Will the league suspend him? Did he pay people off to keep their mouths shut? I mean it doesn’t really end. If he did shoot himself at 3 a.m., why was he going for his gun in the first place. I mean it’s an idiot’s treasure trove of fun.

2) Does Von Miller Hate John Elway. Every indication is that he does. Von said he thought his deal would be done in a couple of hours or a day never mind the months and months of negotiations. There can’t be good feelings. Perhaps Von and Brock and the city of Cleveland can get together for the I hate John Elway convention.

3) Who is gonna be the QB? Well, that question was answered on Day 1. It’s going to be Mark Sanchez. Paxton Lynch proved on Day 1 he is miles away from being ready. Just being able to huck the ball down the field does not make an NFL QB. Trevor Siemian is a nice project and most likely will get a start or two when Sanchez gets hurt at some point in the season and then Paxton Lynch will probably get a start or two when Siemian proves he can’t really play QB in the NFL and then Sanchez will be back for the playoffs. It’s gonna be a fun QB year, but there really won’t be that much drama – it’s gonna be the butt fumble.

4) Where are the freaking fans? This was more than a little disappointing. There were almost more Broncos Bloggers than Broncos Fans today. I guess the truth is here. We don’t have Peyton Manning. We don’t have Tim Tebow. We have Von and trust me as the fans chanted, “MVP! MVP!” it was obvious the love for Von is high, but his mere presence wasn’t enough to fill the hill. This had to be the lowest attended opening day attendance in years. It’s the new reality we are all living with. We are back to the Gus Frerotte/Patrick Ramsey/Kyle Orton days of mediocre superstar quarterbacks. Maybe Paxton “The Pirate” Lynch will hold the fans with rapt attention, but it’s not like the lawn was littered with number 12 jerseys. In fact, I didn’t see one. Lynch came onto the field in silence. This was a long way from the cheers that welcomed Tebow and Manning. The crowd didn’t even stretch with the players

Are we all a little too complacent?

The first song of camp was “onto the next one,” by Jay Z. Kubiak suggested that Wade Phillips picked that one out. The Broncos have turned the page, but the Super Bowl hangover seems to be firmly in place that this is a team that really would rather live in the past of a year ago.

Can you blame them?

Can you blame the fans?