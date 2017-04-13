Both at Dove Valley on Thursday, Paxton Lynch praises Christian McCaffrey

It was a busy day at Dove Valley on Thursday. The Denver Broncos players were participating in their offseason program. The team was also hosting a pro day for local prospects. Finally, separate from the pro day, the Broncos were hosting highly touted local prospect Christian McCaffrey.

Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch saw McCaffrey briefly in the team’s locker room. He has also seen him on television. Talking with the media on Thursday, he praised the playmaker.

“Obviously, he’s a great player,” Lynch said. “You see him all over ESPN making these ridiculous plays.”

Some people have speculated McCaffrey could be making those plays for the Broncos next season. Lynch feels that he will be able to make an impact regardless of where he goes.

“Wherever he ends up—if it’s here I’m sure we’ll all be grateful to have him here. You’ve guy guys like Demaryius and Emmanuel to learn from too, which will be very beneficial to him—I’m sure wherever he ends up, he’s going to help the organization,” Lynch said.