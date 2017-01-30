DU captain Will Butcher making his case for the Hobey Baker Award

The University of Denver men’s hockey team is currently ranked second nationally. Leading the way is defenseman Will Butcher, who not only serves as the team captain, but also ranks third nationally in defensemen scoring. The 22-year-old is playing well, and people are starting to take notice.

Now, with a fan poll open, the DU Pioneers are lobbying for him to get some love for the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA’s top player.

Butcher is one of 66 collegiate athletes listed on the fan ballot. He is also the only player listed from any of the Colorado schools.

Butcher’s stats are impressive. He has five goals and 24 points in 28 games and is plus-19. Though undersized, the Colorado Avalanche prospect plays a solid two-way game and is a leader both on and off the ice.

If DU continues their solid play, and Butcher continues to play a large part of it, expect his Hobey Baker push to gain more and more steam.

Photo courtesy of DenverPioneers.com