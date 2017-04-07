DU captain Will Butcher wins Hobey Baker award as NCAA’s top player

The University of Denver men’s hockey team will play on Saturday for the national title. Regardless of the outcome of that contest, Pioneers captain Will Butcher will leaving Chicago with some hardware.

On Friday, Butcher was named the winner of the Hobey Baker Award, given out annually to the top player in Division I men’s college hockey. A senior, he guided the Pioneers to the No. 1 overall ranking in the NCAA Tournament.

In 42 games this season, Butcher has seven goals and 37 points, also boasting an impressive plus-27 rating. The 22-year-old defenseman is a prospect of the Colorado Avalanche, who selected him in the fifth round (123rd overall) of the 2013 NHL ENtry Draft.

Butcher is the sixth defenseman to win the Hobey Baker Award. He is also the second Pioneer, joining defenseman Matt Carle, who captured the trophy in 2006.