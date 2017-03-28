DU coach Jim Montgomery named finalist for Spencer Penrose Award

Under his guidance, the University of Denver hockey team has elevated themselves to the top club in college hockey this season. Jim Montgomery deserves some of the credit for that, and he is starting to get it.

On Tuesday, Montgomery was named one of 10 finalists for the Spencer Penrose Award, given annually to the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Coach of the Year. It marks the second-straight campaign in which he has been a finalist.

Winners of the Penrose Cup as NCHC regular season champions, the Pioneers are heading to their second-straight Frozen Four. A top team from start to finish, DU went 31-7-4 on the season, earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Image courtesy of the Denver Pioneers.