DU coach Jim Montgomery named Spencer Penrose Award winner

At the University of Denver, Jim Montgomery replaced a legend in George Gwozdecky. In the four seasons that have followed, he has begun to carve out an impressive legacy of his own.

On Tuesday, Montgomery was named the winner of the Spencer Penrose Award, given out annually to Division I Men’s Ice Hockey CCM/AHCA Coach of the Year. He will be given the award on April 26 during the American Hockey Coaches Association’s annual convention in Naples, Fla.

In each of Montgomery’s four seasons behind the Pioneers’ bench, the team has earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament. This week, they will play in their second-straight Frozen Four. This season, Denver won the Penrose Cup as the NCHC’s regular season champions. They have an overall record 31-7-4 on the season and entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. In his college coaching career, he has led the Pioneers to a record of 100-47-18.