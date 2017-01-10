DU forward Troy Terry named college hockey’s Star of the Week

The accolades just keep on coming for Denver Pioneers sophomore forward Troy Terry.

Last week, Terry was the hero for USA Hockey, scoring the shootout winner over Canada to capture the gold medal for Americans at the World Junior championship. Then, on Saturday, he returned to Magness Arena to a hero’s welcome. Honored before the game, he made his triumphant return by scoring two goals and three assists in a 6-1 victory over Arizona State.

On Tuesday, Terry was honored for his performance. The 19-year-old was named NCAA Hockey’s Star of the Week.

Terry is having a breakout season for the Pioneers (who regained their number one ranking on Monday). In 19 games, the Highlands Ranch, Colo. native has already equaled his freshman point total of 22 (which he accomplished in 41 contests).

The top scorer on the top team in the country, more big things could be in store this season for Troy Terry.