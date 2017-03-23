DU goaltender Tanner Jaillet named finalist for Mike Richter Award

The field was narrowed to five on Thursday, as the finalists for the Mike Richter Award were announced. The award is given annually to the NCAA’s most outstanding goaltender in men’s hockey. Amongst the finalists was Denver Pioneers netminder Tanner Jaillet.

The backstop for the top team in the nation, Jaillet has already taken home NCHC Goaltender of the Year and All-NCHC First Team honors. The junior ranks in the top five nationally in wins (24), save percentage (.930) and goals-against average (1.82). He has also played in all but six of the Pioneers games this season. The 23-year-old Jaillet has improved in each of his three years with the Pioneers.

The 2017 Mike Richter Award will be presented at ESPN’s #CawlidgeHawkey event on Friday, April 7 ( 6p.m. MT).