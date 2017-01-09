DU hockey regains No. 1 ranking in both national polls

The Pioneers are once again the No. 1 team in the nation this week as DU came in atop the latest editions of the USCHO.com and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine NCAA Div. I Hockey polls, both of which were announced earlier today. Denver was ranked No. 1 earlier this season (Nov. 14) and has been in the Top 10 throughout the 2016-17 campaign.

The Pioneers dropped their previous No. 1 rankings following a pair of home ties to Miami (Ohio). Minnesota-Duluth held the top spot in both polls for the duration of the time between DU’s No. 1 rankings, but fell to third this week after tying and losing to Colorado College at home this past weekend. Denver dropped as low as No. 3 (USCHO) and No. 4 (USA Today/USA Hockey) during that span.

Denver (14-4-4, 6-1-3-2 NCHC) swept Arizona State at Magness Arena this past weekend, outscoring the Sun Devils by a combined score of 11-2 over the course of the two games. The Pioneers resume NCHC play this weekend, traveling to Kalamazoo, Michigan to face the WMU Broncos in a two-game series. Denver’s next home series is scheduled for the weekend of Jan. 27-28 vs. Nebraska-Omaha.

Featured Image Credit: Denver Pioneers