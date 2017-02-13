DU lacrosse moves up to No. 1 in national polls

The University of Denver men’s lacrosse program has moved up two spots to No. 1 in the first regular season edition of both the USILA Coaches’ Poll and the Maverik Media Poll.

Denver (363 points) took nine of the 19 first place votes in the coaches’ poll to leapfrog North Carolina (350/6 first place) and Maryland (349/4) on Monday.

In the media poll, DU (606 points) received 11 of the 32 first place votes in a poll that from 1-3 was separated by just six points. North Carolina earned 15 first place votes and 602 points, while Maryland tallied 600 points and six first place votes in the poll.

Notre Dame, who Denver will meet on March 12 (1 p.m.) at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium, rounded out the top four in both polls.

Duke, Denver’s opponent at Peter Barton this Saturday (12 p.m.), dropped five spots to No. 15 in the media poll and seven spots to 14 in the coaches’ poll after its home loss to Air Force two weeks ago. The Blue Devils responded this week with a 10-5 win over High Point and a 22-7 victory over Cleveland State.

Denver has spent eight weeks atop both major polls since the start of the 2015 season (Last: May 2, 2016).

The Pioneers maintained their No. 1 spot in the Lacrosse Magazine Poll.

Featured Image Credit: Denver Pioneers Facebook