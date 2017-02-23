Eagles make it lucky 13 in a row, defeating Utah in OT

The hottest team in professional sports may reside in Windsor, Colo. On Wednesday night the Colorado Eagles skated to their 13th consecutive win, defeating the Utah Grizzlies 5-4 in overtime at Budweiser Event Center.

Defenseman Jake Marto score the game-winner, while Clarke Saunders made 31 saves to earn the win. Colorado jumped out to a 3-1 lead after one period with goals from Michael Sdao, Sam Jardine and Matt Garbowsky. Utah clawed back to level things after two with tallies by Ralph Cuddemi and Erik Bradford. Cuddemi assisted on Bradford’s goal (a shorthanded goal, no less), then put Utah up by one with another score at 10:47 of the third.

Alex Belzile scored the equalizer with 2:20 remaining in the third and Marto wasted no time getting lucky No. 13, scoring the game-winner just 55 seconds into overtime.

The win gives Colorado 76 points on the season, the most in the ECHL, although Toledo and Florida (both at 75 points) have three and four games in hand respectively. Colorado continues the home series with Utah on Friday and Saturday in Windsor. Puck drop is at 7:05 both nights.

Featured Image Credit: Colorado Eagles, Standout Imagery