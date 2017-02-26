Eagles tie franchise mark, beat Grizzles for 15th straight win

The Colorado Eagles continued their winning ways on Saturday by throttling the Utah Grizzlies, 7-1. During ’80s night at the Budweiser Events Center, the Eagles extended their winning streak to 15 games, tying a franchise record, and regained their place at the top of the ECHL league standings. They now have 81 points on the season.

Forward Luke Salazar got the party started early by scoring his 20th goal of the season in the first minute of the game. Then, about 15 minutes into the contest, defenseman Matt Register capitalized on a 5-on-3 advantage to put the Eagles up by two. The first period ended without anymore scoring.

The Grizzlies narrowed the deficit in the second period when Marc-Andre Levesque scored a power-play goal 9 minutes into the period. Then, the Eagles took over. Forward Johnny Lazo scored with five minutes left to play in the second, and forward Alex Belzile scored three minutes later to give the Eagles a 4-1 lead going into the third period.

Belzile’s night wasn’t over. He scored again seven minutes into the third period to make the score 5-1, and forward Jackson Houck netted the sixth goal for the Eagles halfway through the final period. Forward Kenny Brooks provided the final firework of the night when he scored with eight minutes left in the game.

The Eagles sit atop the ECHL with 16 games remaining in the regular season. They continue their eight game home stand March 1 when they take on the South Carolina Stingrays.

Featured Image Credit: Colorado Eagles, Standout Imagery